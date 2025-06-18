New Mario Kart World Update Fixes Several Bugs, Patch Notes Released

A new update has been released for Mario Kart World, bringing the Nintendo Switch 2 game up to version 1.1.1. This is not actually the first update the game has received, as Nintendo launched a day one patch to enable several features. However, this is the first one since, and it apparently fixes a number of bugs that have been causing issues for players. As is always the case, it’s impossible to say just how common these issues actually were, but it’s nice to see that Nintendo is acting quickly to resolve any problems. Full patch notes from Nintendo’s official website can be found below:

Latest update: Ver. 1.1.1 (Released June 17, 2025)

Fixed Issues

Fixed an issue where items were no longer able to be used.

Fixed an issue where sometimes controls were inoperable when selecting a character and trying to start Free Roam from the “Free Roam” map.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down when watching replay after a race.

Fixed an issue where sometimes the game shut down after a race in “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where rate fluctuations were sometimes displayed incorrectly in “Knockout Tour” and “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where it was easy for a communication error to occur when trying to join Friends playing “VS Race” or “Battle” in “Online Play.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes slipped through the wall before the finish line of “DK Spaceport.”

Fixed an issue where you sometimes couldn’t return to correct position after falling of the course between “Airship Fortress” and “Bowser’s Castle” while gliding.

It will be interesting to see how Nintendo plans on updating Mario Kart World over the coming months and years in terms of actual new content. It’s likely that the company will want to replicate the longterm success that Mario Kart 8 Deluxe saw over the lifetime of Nintendo Switch, but that game went years without receiving any kind of significant updates. That didn’t happen until the Booster Course Pass DLC was released in 2022, a full five years after Mario Kart 8 Deluxe was released on Nintendo Switch, and nearly eight years after the game made its debut on Wii U.

Hopefully Nintendo will be a lot better at releasing a steady stream of content updates for Mario Kart World. While the game already has a significant amount to see and do, there’s still a lot of room for growth. Notably, the game is missing several beloved racers from past games in the series, including Diddy Kong and the Koopalings. The developers of Mario Kart World have also avoided any guest characters from past Nintendo games, such as Link, Isabelle, and the Inklings. Finally, there’s a lot of opportunity to add new and returning courses, but there’s no way of knowing how that will be handled given the game’s interconnected world approach.

