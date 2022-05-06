New Mario Strikers: Battle League Trailer Shows Off Gameplay

✖

Nintendo has released a new trailer for the upcoming video game Mario Strikers: Battle League that offers the best look yet at gameplay footage from the Nintendo Switch title. Developed by Next Level Games, which is now a first-party studio after being acquired by Nintendo early last year, Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release on June 10th.

Similar to previous soccer-like Mario video games from the same developer, Mario Strikers: Battle League pits two teams of five against each other using special shots and the like. Up to eight actual players, four on each team, can compete on a single Nintendo Switch system. As of right now, the new trailer has only been released in Japanese, but it's fairly easy to understand what's going on. You can check out the new trailer for Mario Strikers: Battle League for yourself embedded below:

Following the initial announcement earlier this year, Nintendo has been fairly quiet about Mario Strikers: Battle League. Given that it is set to release in just over a month, however, it is not shocking that the company would break its silence now. It seems like only a matter of time before the English version of the same trailer is released online, and if history is any indication, much more information will start rolling out about the Nintendo Switch video game in the coming weeks. For now, it looks like a slicker version of previous Mario Strikers titles and definitely includes Mario, Luigi, Bowser, Peach, Rosalina, Toad, Yoshi, Donkey Kong, Wario, and Waluigi.

As noted above, Mario Strikers: Battle League is set to release for the Nintendo Switch on June 10th. The video game is being developed by Next Level Games, which previously developed both Super Mario Strikers and Mario Strikers Charged. The most recent title from the developer was Luigi's Mansion 3 for the Nintendo Switch back in 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming Nintendo video game right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of Mario Strikers: Battle League so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases in June? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T VGC]