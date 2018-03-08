Report: Mario Tennis Aces Release Date, First Screenshots Leaked

Nintendo has a special Nintendo Direct coming up later today, in which it was going to give a big amount of focus to its forthcoming sports title Mario Tennis Aces. However, it looks like someone has beaten them to the punch, as the first details for the forthcoming Switch game have posted online – along with a release date.

Resetera has posted the first details about the forthcoming Aces, which will reportedly come out on June 22. That appears to be a worldwide date, though the Direct coming up later today should confirm this further.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The reported box art for the game can be seen below. It appears to have Mario dressed in tennis garb this time around (compared to previous games when he was in his traditional plumber outfit), and Peach is right alongside him, ready to get into doubles action on the court.

In addition, some early screenshots have also appeared, which you can see below. In them, we can see that the traditional overhead camera is being used, giving players a full view of the court. On top of that, it appears we also have confirmation of two additional characters in the game – Yoshi, who appears to be sprouting wings for a special shot; and Rosalina from the Super Mario Galaxy series, surrounded by her little star pals.

That’s about all we know at this point, as further details haven’t been made available as of yet. But it looks like Nintendo is taking Mario Tennis much more seriously this time around, compared to the somewhat average reception of its Wii U Tennis game, Ultra Smash.

More than likely, we’ll see a number of features revealed for the game, including multiplayer (both local and online), along with several modes to choose from and a variety of characters. Fingers crossed that we’ll be seeing Wario and Waluigi back in action – because they’re usually the type of characters to raise a racket anyway.

More details will be revealed later today during the Nintendo Direct special, but June 22 seems like a perfect release date for the game. What better way to shake off the summer doldrums than with a fun game of tennis?

Look for more info on Mario Tennis Aces soon!

—

ComicBook.com & Warner Bros Home Entertainment are teaming up to bring one lucky Justice League fan the prize pack of a lifetime! Click here for the chance to win a big-screen TV, a copy of the movie and more!