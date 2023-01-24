Marvel's Avengers Gets One of its Final Updates, Patch Notes Revealed

Marvel's Avengers has today received one of its final updates before the game officially ceases support later this year. At the end of this past week, developer Crystal Dynamics revealed that it would be winding down the ongoing development of Avengers when it releases one final title update at the end of March 2023. Prior to this time, though, a new patch for the game has today rolled out that contains a number of new fixes.

Available to download across PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms, Marvel's Avengers update version 2.7.2 will begin rolling out today. As mentioned, this patch doesn't contain many drastic alterations to Avengers and is instead focused on tweaking a number of different aspects of the title. Some of these tweaks in question involve the game's UI, challengers, art, and the Reassemble Campaign.

Likely the biggest update in this patch is seen with The Winter Solider, who is the most recent playable character added to Marvel's Avengers. Crystal Dynamics has now changed a handful of Winter Solider's moves, specifically associated with their sound effects. It remains to be seen if Avengers will get any new playable characters before it ends support officially in September 2023, but either way, it's good to see that updates like this are still coming for the time being.

If you'd like to check out the full patch notes for today's new Marvel's Avengers update, you can find them attached below.

REASSEMBLE CAMPAIGN & AVENGERS INITIATIVE

We've adjusted Exotic gear and the Ultimo-Stone minor artifact stat growth at Power Levels 167, 171, and 175, which we found were undertuned. An example of this new stat growth is that exotic 2 stat gear can reach 132 per attribute.

Pym, Cryo, Gamma, and Web status can now fully stack on either of Monica's Exos in the final encounter of 'No Rest for the Wicked.'

We added several collision boxes during the final boss encounter in 'No Rest for the Wicked' to prevent clipping through the room.

That's not canon! Bucky will no longer appear in the Helicarrier as an NPC when you play as the Winter Soldier.

We fixed an issue causing vendors not to carry certain gear if the player was PL 180 or above.

USER INTERFACE

The file icon that is displayed in the audio file reward banner is no longer off-center.

The Winter Soldier's 'Winter Kills' mission chain now properly displays all rewards.

COMBAT

Players can now switch between the Winter Soldier's ranged settings without the Hero becoming stuck.

We added the correct sounds to Winter Soldier's in-air Ultimate Heroic.

The Winter Soldier's sound effects when using the 'Stone Cold Kick' and 'Explosive Entrance' skills are now correct!

The Winter Soldier's 'Soldier Tech' Heroic Support Skill no longer provides an invisibility buff that exceeds the stipulated time

Spider-Man can no longer perform Wreckage Takedowns on Monica's Exos in 'No Rest for the Wicked.'

ART AND ANIMATION

Fixed a distortion on the chest crest of Hawkeye's 'Modern' Outfit.

The Starbrand on Hulk's chest when wearing the '1,000,000 B.C.' Outfit now illuminates properly.

We fixed the face skin weighting on multiple Heroes to prevent facial rig deforming.

Fixed an issue where equipping the High-Caliber loadout on Black Widow only granted one pistol for both hands during Takedowns. "No Such Thing As Too Much" and "A New Kind of Trust Fall" will now switch Black Widow to her pistols if she's utilizing High-Caliber, only for the duration Takedown, and revert back to High-Caliber once finished.

We adjusted Thor's Unhelmed Outfit inspired by 'Marvel Studios' Thor' to prevent clipping when performing certain emotes.

The Winter Soldier's 'Galvanized Stealth' skill will no longer cause other players to turn invisible when his 'United in the Shadows' skill isn't active.

Mjolnir and Undrjarn now illuminate as intended when the Mighty Thor uses the 'Mjolnir Chat' emote in Outposts.

GEAR, CHALLENGES, & REWARDS