Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin

Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!

While the unhappiness might seem a bit silly, it's understandable given the overall frustrations fans have had with the game. Reviews were a bit mixed when the game launched in 2020, but Marvel's Avengers has found a faithful fanbase over the last two and a half years. Players want to see a lot more support in the way of original skins, characters, and story content. Slightly altered versions of existing designs just aren't going to make anyone happy, and it's contributing to fears that there won't be much to celebrate this year.

Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Marvel's Avengers!