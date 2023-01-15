Marvel's Avengers Fans Unhappy Over "Minimum Effort" Skin
Since launch, Marvel's Avengers developer Crystal Dynamics has offered a steady stream of skins for purchase, including designs based on the comics, as well as the Marvel Cinematic Universe. The game's latest skin is based on the latter, with a take on Thor inspired by the character's 2011 film. It's a nice design, but it's also one that a lot of fans aren't too happy with. The reason is that Marvel's Avengers already has a design based on that version of Thor; this one is just a "variant" of that skin without his helmet!
While the unhappiness might seem a bit silly, it's understandable given the overall frustrations fans have had with the game. Reviews were a bit mixed when the game launched in 2020, but Marvel's Avengers has found a faithful fanbase over the last two and a half years. Players want to see a lot more support in the way of original skins, characters, and story content. Slightly altered versions of existing designs just aren't going to make anyone happy, and it's contributing to fears that there won't be much to celebrate this year.
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Marvel's Avengers!
Meme never gets old.
prevnext
Meanwhile at CD: pic.twitter.com/3PKKB586b9— Boujee Dad (@BoujeeDaddy) January 12, 2023
Fans aren't happy with the game's lack of updates.
prevnext
Ridiculous there is no other word to describe the situation— Dante_Khaos (@Dante_5_) January 12, 2023
There's still a lot of potential.
prevnext
What about new missions, scenery. Asgard finish loki mission. I've never seen a game so samey— jordan brook (@jordanbrook4) January 12, 2023
An option to toggle off the helmet would have went over much better!
prevnext
This should just be a toggle option not another 15 dollar skin lol.— Scarecrow Jones (@HarmoniousFunk) January 12, 2023
It's definitely not their best.
prevnext
Minimum Effort lol— Purple Slayer (@octaslasher2) January 12, 2023
Some are just burned out on skins in general...
prevnext
I genuinely had hope for this game but after this I am really disappointed like we need new enemies and bosses not skins we got enough of those— TheGamingJam (@TheGamingJam1) January 13, 2023
...while others couldn't help compare it to another Marvel game.
prevnext
In @midnightsuns you dont have to pay to unequip a helmet. Get on their level— Code Name: Peep Peep (@PineappleB33) January 12, 2023
Not everyone hates it, though!
prev
You know your playerbase and you know very many are still playing. This outfit looks great with no helmet like he was in most of the movie. Very nice.— G4ymBoy (@G4ymBoy) January 12, 2023