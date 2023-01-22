Marvel's Avengers Fans Furious Over Expensive DLC After Delisting Announcement

Marvel's Avengers fans are pretty angry about some really pricey DLC that was released just before Crystal Dynamics announced it was killing support for the game. Marvel's Avengers has been struggling for years. It was a game that had two competing visions, butting heads with each other at every turn. On one hand, it had an amazing story that felt true to the heroes they were adapting. On the other, it was heavily impacted by an out of place games as a service model that people didn't really latch on to. It didn't help that the "service" element was also met with frequent delays and eventually, cancelations for extra content.

Even though it has been confirmed that Marvel's Avengers is being delisted from sale and will soon lose any kind of meaningful support, people are finding other reasons to be upset. It turns out, just one day before the announcement, Crystal Dynamics released a $75 cosmetic DLC pack for various MCU skins in the game. Although the game is being delisted in September, Crystal Dynamics will be giving away all of these cosmetic packs at the end of March. Of course, people were pretty furious to learn about this because it means Crystal Dynamics knowingly put out a very expensive DLC that will hold no value in just a matter of weeks.

Crystal really released a $75 cosmetic DLC pack for Marvel's Avengers then ONE DAY later said "fucking kill the game and give everyone all cosmetics for free" pic.twitter.com/sy8oWEhZej — t o m a t – The Sellout (@VinderTomat) January 20, 2023

While there were rumblings that Crystal Dynamics was possibly going to wait until next week to announce the news, the decision to end support for the game was likely made weeks or even months ago. So, to charge for something like this with that news in mind seems absolutely baffling. Either way, it's just one of the many ways Marvel's Avengers has been a bit of a disaster. The game's servers are expected to remain online for the indefinite future, even after it's pulled from sale, so if you want to claim the free skins starting in March, you'll still be able to use them for quite a while.

What did you think of Marvel's Avengers? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.