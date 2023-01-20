Marvel's Avengers Content Updates Reportedly Ending Much Sooner Than Expected

Marvel's Avengers has a dire future ahead of it according to a new report. Marvel's Avengers has been a chaotic game even since it had its big reveal in 2019. The first look was met with skepticism because even though the gameplay looked kind of entertaining, the character models looked slightly off and many were concerned by the looter RPG and live service elements that the game built its foundation on. Those latter concerns became more valid when people got to try the game in a beta and then play the full product shortly thereafter. The problems didn't stop there either as Marvel's Avengers had massive bugs, roadmap delays, and so on, making it a game that people wanted to like, but very few could actually get into long term.

Developer Crystal Dynamics tried its hardest, but it was no matter and it seems that it's all coming to an end fairly soon. According to reputable Marvel's Avengers insider Miller Ross per Exputer, Crystal Dynamics is planning to announce the end of the game as soon as next week. It's expected that the game will stay up and running for as long as possible, but the digital version of the game will be removed from sale until "at least September." It's expected that there will be one last update which improves player traversal, removal of a "artificial time gating", and some more. Ross also noted that fans should not expect the releases of rumored heroes like Captain Marvel and She-Hulk, a clash with Ultron, or some modes that have been expected for a while.

There had been rumors that Marvel's Avengers would be winding down in 2023, but it would seem that the situation has accelerated. It's quite unfortunate, but it's likely for the better. Crystal Dynamics is a talented studio and has plans to make a new Tomb Raider game, so it would be better if the studio doesn't have to compromise that game to try and save something most other people have already given up on.

