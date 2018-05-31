Marvel Reveals New ‘Battle Lines’ Strategic Card Game

We’ve seen a lot of Marvel games over the years with an emphasis on fighting and action. However, Nexon has just introduced a title that is more about playing out that perfect strategic hand to victory.

The publisher has announced that it has collaborated with Marvel Entertainment on a new game called Marvel Battle Lines, which is set to release later this year for iOS and Android phones and devices. The game will be a free-to-download experience with optional purchases available.

Like most card battle games, Battle Lines will deal with variety. The game features “hundreds of iconic Marvel Super Heroes and Super Villains” to choose from as you attempt to build a powerful hand.

“In Marvel Battle Lines, players collect and build the ultimate deck of Super Heroes and Super Villains to take into battle across an expansive single-player campaign with an original story written by Marvel writer Alex Irvine and a real-time turn-based competitive player vs. player (PvP) mode,” Nexon noted in its press release. “Marvel Battle Lines‘ intuitive gameplay allows players to battle in single player and be competitive in PvP from the beginning. Collecting cards from each battle in the single player or PvP modes, players can build diverse decks of powerful Super Heroes and Super Villains, mastering their strategies to take on greater challenges and compete with the best in PvP. In addition to a campaign with an original story from Marvel writer Alex Irvine, an array of single-player activities will revisit beloved Marvel storylines and events and continue to challenge and reward players.”

“Marvel’s incredible universe has reached hundreds of millions of fans around the world and it’s an honor to be collaborating with their team on a truly unique game that draws on the nostalgia of collecting trading cards and taps into the fun of battling with friends,” said Lawrence Koh, General Manager at Nexon. “MARVEL Battle Lines is incredibly engaging, fast and accessible, and will give players a chance to hone their skills and collect their favorite Super Heroes and Super Villains based on how they like to play games – whether that’s through the original single-player storyline and activities or competing in the PvP mode.”

“We are working very closely with Nexon to deliver a card battle game that is authentic to our characters and true to the platform,” said Jay Ong, Senior Vice President of Games, Marvel Entertainment. “MARVEL Battle Lines features an original story and all-new gameplay that Marvel fans and mobile players alike will enjoy for hours on end.”

Better still, each of the dynamic cards in the game feature detailed story so you can learn more about favorites like Iron Man and Black Panther before you deal them out into battle. You can see a couple of samples in this story.

For fans of mobile card games, this looks to be a must-have addition to your library. We’ll let you know when the game has a release date!