Marvel: Crisis Protocol Miniatures Game Previews M.O.D.O.K

M.O.D.O.K stands for Miniature Organism Designed Only for Killing in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games previewed their version of the A.I.M. supervillain in a blogpost, giving fans a brief look at what they can expect if they add M.O.D.O.K to their team. M.O.D.O.K is an iconic Marvel villain who was transformed from an average A.I.M technician into a human supercomputer due to A.I.M’s advanced experiments. M.O.D.O.K’s head grew to extreme sizes as a result of the experiments, giving him psionic superpowers but also forcing him into a floating Doomsday Chair to move around.

In Marvel: Crisis Protocol, M.O.D.O.K’s strongest abilities will revolve around his potent mental powers. For instance, M.O.D.O.K’s Psionic Blast can sap Power (a type of resource needed to use certain abilities) away from opponents, robbing them of their potency. M.O.D.O.K can also telepathically force opponents to move in a direction of M.O.D.O.K’s choosing, which can set opponents up for a devastating attack the following turn. M.O.D.O.K can also impact the playing field by telekenetically tossing around dumpsters and cars. While M.O.D.O.K’s most powerful attacks appear to be psionic in nature, his Doomsday Chair has enough weaponry to give him some physical attack options as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Along with the Hulk, M.O.D.O.K will be one of the first “large” miniatures released for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, which will be released later this year. The game will pit players in a 1-on-1 skirmish battle with different objectives loosely based off of popular Marvel comics. Players earn Victory Points by achieving certain objectives, with the winner being the first to score 16 Victory Points. New heroes and villains will be released regularly and will include characters based on both the Marvel movies and comics.

[Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7791]

The M.O.D.O.K Character Pack will be released later this year, with a recommended retail price of $34.95.