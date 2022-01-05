Marvel: Crisis Protocol Announces Nick Fury Jr. and New Kind of Miniature

A new kind of miniature is coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Earlier this week, Atomic Mass Games announced a new “Nick Fury & S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents” Character Pack. The new pack introduces a brand new affiliation to the game – S.H.I.E.L.D. – as well as a new kind of miniature. While Nick Fury Jr. appears to be a “normal” character for Marvel: Crisis Protocol, the character pack also introduces a trio of generic S.H.I.E.L.D. agents who share a single base. This marks the first time that “generic” characters have appeared in Marvel: Crisis Protocol. At this time, it’s unclear if these S.H.I.E.L.D. agents will have any unique mechanics. However, the product listing for the character pack on Atomic Mass Games’ website does note that they’ll have their own character card, which indicates that they will act as separate characters and not some sort of minion controlled by Fury. Additionally, a Quinjet terrain vehicle was also announced by Atomic Mass Games. Vehicles aren’t tied to a specific affiliation, but some characters can toss them across the battlefield.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team’s total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

To date, the game has only featured named characters from the Marvel Universe, ranging from galactic threats like Thanos to more obscure characters like Crossbones. Adding generic characters of a certain affiliation potentially provides players with more flexibility when building their roster, especially if those characters have a low Threat Level. While rules currently prohibit players from having more than one of the same character on their team, a 1 Threat Level character could still provide some filler to prevent a player from being at a numbers disadvantage during specific scenarios.

The “Nick Fury & S.H.I.E.L.D. Agents” Character Pack will be released for Marvel: Crisis Protocol in Q1 2022.