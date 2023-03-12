Marvel: Crisis Protocol Tease Squirrel Girl and Gwenpool Miniatures

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is teasing the arrival of two unexpected new superheroes. This week, Marvel: Crisis Protocol heavily hinted that Gwenpool and Squirrel Girl would be the next miniatures to be revealed for the skirmish tabletop game. Neither miniature was fully shown; however, a silhouette of Squirrel Girl's miniature was shown on social media, as was a close-up of Jeff the Land Shark, a pet of Gwenpool that's likely an optional customization option for her miniature's build. You can see both teases down below:

Official reveals of both characters will likely occur next week, with a release date planned for May. The characters will join a stacked line of recent releases, which include Beta Ray Bill and Ulik, Spider-Woman and Agent Venom, and Emma Frost and Psylocke. Also on the way are new miniatures for the Hulk and M.O.D.O.K., two characters released early in the game's release cycle. Several other characters also have duplicate miniatures, which come with different abilities and styles of play.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Expect an official announcement for a Squirrel Girl and Gwenpool Character Pack in the next week.