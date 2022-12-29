Marvel: Crisis Protocol Adds Surprising Thor Character

A pair of new Asgardians are coming to Marvel: Crisis Protocol. Last week, Atomic Mass Games revealed that Beta Ray Bill and Ulik the Troll would be added to the game via an upcoming Character Pack, which will be released in February 2023. No other details were provided about the pair of characters, besides that the Character Pack will come with three Team Tactic cards, providing additional options for their use in battle. This marks the second pair of Asgardian characters added to Marvel: Crisis Protocol in recent months, following the release of Heimdall and the Executioner. You can check out the sculpts for Beta Ray Bill and Ulik below:

(Photo: Marvel Crisis Protocol)

Marvel: Crisis Protocol is a miniatures skirmish game in which players control the heroes and villains of the Marvel Universe while competing against another player. Players can use any configuration of heroes and villains, provided their team's total Threat Level is equal to or lower than the Threat Level of whatever scenario players choose to play through. Players usually build teams around a single affiliation, as some characters have Leadership abilities that are activated when a team of characters mostly belong to the same group.

Atomic Mass Games also confirmed that the game's Crisis Cards, which form the specific scenarios played during matches, will receive an overhaul in 2023. In addition to six new maps, the Crisis Cards themselves have been re-formatted, mostly to remove single objective tokens that turn matches into a glorified game of keepaway. The Crisis Cards are available digitally now and will be released as a physical card pack in 2023.

