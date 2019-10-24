Marvel: Crisis Protocol to Add Thor, Loki, Winter Soldier and Other Popular Marvel Characters

Marvel: Crisis Protocol has revealed some new characters that players can add to their roster of heroes and villains. The upcoming tabletop skirmish game recently announced three characters packs containing two characters each. The packs will contain Thor and Valkyrie, Loki and Hel, and Vision and the Winter Soldier. All three packs will be released in 2020 and will cost $39.95. As with other characters in Marvel: Crisis Protocol, players can add any combination of the characters to their roster, which players then use to build a team for specific scenarios.

Each character pack will also include new Team Tactic cards, and the Thor and Valkyrie pack will contain a Crisis Card (used for building scenarios) and an Affiliation card that provides passive boosts to certain characters. You can check out pictures of the figures in the gallery below.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The upcoming tabletop game is a 1v1 skirmish game in which players form a team consisting of Marvel’s greatest heroes and villains. Players attempt to earn Victory Points by completing objectives that vary from scenario to scenario, while also using their characters to pull off team moves and other extraordinary maneuvers. In addition to basic attacks, each character also has abilities that unlock by spending “Power,” a resource that builds gradually over the course of the game. Unlike other types of tabletop skirmish games, Marvel: Crisis Protocol won’t limit players to one team or faction – players can build a team that uses Spider-Man, Venom, and Doctor Octopus all on the same side. [Start Gallery Call-to-Action Key=7801]

Other characters confirmed for Marvel: Crisis Protocol include Black Panther, Shuri, Venom, and Killmonger. New content for the games will be released on a monthly basis once the game is released.

Marvel: Crisis Protocol will be released on November 15th.