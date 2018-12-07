‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3’: Every Hero Confirmed So Far

The Game Awards have kicked things off impressively, and one of their first announcements was Ultimate Alliance 3 for the Nintendo Switch.

There hasn’t been a new game in the series since 2009, but now the series is coming back exclusively on Nintendo’s newest system. That’s a big deal for multiple reasons, and fans are clamoring for more details on the series’ big return.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The first trailer showed a slew of cool details, like a level at the X-Mansion where the team is battling Sentinels, Thanos holding the Infinity Stones, Spider-Man, Iron Man, Captain America, and more in action, and an all-new enemy that remains rather mysterious.

There were also plenty of characters shown in the first trailer, though a few were missing obviously as well. To get you up to speed, here are all the characters we know are in the game so far!

Captain America

You can’t have an Ultimate Alliance game without the star-spangled Avenger himself, and it looks like fans will once again be able to hurl his trusty shield around and take out enemies from afar.

Iron Man

Iron Man is back stronger than ever as well, and those repulsor rays and that slick armor is back in full force. This being an Ultimate Alliance game and all, you can bet that there will be several different armor types to pick from as the game goes on.

Spider-Man

The web-slinger is back in action as well, showing a knack for evading attacks and launching himself from far away to hit opponents at range. We didn’t see many web attacks, but we’re sure they are back full force as well.

Gamora

The deadliest Guardian of the Galaxy will be making her debut in the Ultimate Alliance games, and is sporting her comic costume to boot. She might not have an infinity stone like in Infinity Wars, but she’ll still be a force to be reckoned with.

Wolverine

The clawed one himself is alive and well in the comics, and he is also going to be front and center in the new game. Sporting his traditional yellow and blue suit, he looks as if he stepped out of the animated series, and we are definitely fans.

Falcon

Falcon will be making his Ultimate Alliance debut as well, and we’re hoping Redwing will be by his side. Imagine flying through the air and then sending Redwing to help provide you with buffs or take out far away targets? Sounds great right?

Scarlet Witch

The master of hex magic is back for another go as well, and we can’t wait to see how Ultimate Alliance utilizes her very unique and powerful power set. Just hoping she doesn’t have a ‘No More Mutants’ ability.

Groot

I AM GROOT…nuff said.

Although, we would love to see a skin included in the game of Baby Groot, with all new attacks based on his miniature size.

Star-Lord

The Captain of the Guardians is making his debut in the Ultimate Alliance series as well, and while he will likely be blaster centered, we are interested to see how Marvel aims to make him different from other characters like Bishop and the Punisher in past games.

Rocket Raccoon

Speaking of guns, there will be plenty to use when players play as Rocket Raccoon, though we’re hoping explosives and rocket launchers will also be part of the equation.

Thor

The God of Thunder has returned! Thor was always fun to play as in the past few games, so he’ll likely be no different here. We are hoping for even more skins this time around, including one of Jane Foster’s Thor and Ragnarok Thor.

Black Widow

You can’t have a Marvel game without the Black Widow, and we want to see how the game implements her stealthy takedowns, shock batons, and widows bites into her close range fighting style.

Drax

Drax is a battering ram, going all out in offense, so if you are a fan of playing a more tank-like role in the series you will probably love Drax. Also, we hope he has an invisibility power, you know, because you can’t see him.

Crystal

Crystal is probably the biggest surprise in the current cast, but then again she’s never really been tackled in a game like this, so her power set probably gives the developers some new things to play with.

Nick Fury

Whether Nick Fury is playable remains to be seen, but kind of hoping he’s not, as he doesn’t really have any interesting abilities and there are too many other characters we want to see in that slot.

Lockjaw

Really hoping Lockjaw is playable, because this could be amazing! The teleporting dog could be a blast to play, and we have our fingers crossed.

Hulk

You knew Hulk was going to be back in full force, and we can’t think of someone more fun to play as if you are a fan of just charging in and demolishing everything around you.