Marvel Future Fight Reveals 4 New Original Heroes

Marvel revealed four new original heroes over the weekend that come together to form a group called “Warriors of the Sky.” These newcomers to the Marvel universe are named Blue Dragon, War Tiger, Shadow Shell, and Sun Bird, and they were all designed for Marvel Future Fight, the mobile game that features all kinds of Marvel heroes. The four-person team was revealed during Thailand Game Show along with details about their origins and their powers, and they’re all expect to be added to the game soon.

A trailer for the Warriors of the Sky was released during the show to give Marvel Future Fight players a first look at the original cast of heroes. The four were made exclusively for the mobile game and channel the images of four different types of creatures as they work together to fend off evil.

“In ancient times, four legendary warriors defended the Temple of the Crescent Moon against all threats to Asia,” a description of the Warriors of the Sky group said. “Now as evil arises once again, Io, spirit defender of the temple, calls on these new heroes to unite and protect the planet under one sky.”

Along with the overview of the whole team were descriptions for each one of the heroes alongside previews into their abilities. You can see each of those character profiles below along with better looks at each of the heroes.

A release date for the Warriors of the Sky has not yet been announced, but Marvel said the four heroes will be coming soon.

Blue Dragon

“Defending the East, Blue Dragon possesses the ability to transform whatever she touches into a draconic weapon,” Marvel said about Blue Dragon. “With her heirloom spear, whip in hand, this child of a Vietnamese noble family leads the Warriors of the Sky with her protective spirit and wise judgment through any challenge they may encounter.”

War Tiger

“Leaping from the West, the massive War Tiger slices through evil with the mystical Tiger’s Fang,” Marvel said about War Tiger. “This ancient Thai general ensures the success of his fellow Warriors of the Sky with his immense power and hardened combat experience.”

Shadow Shell

“Strategizing in the North, Shadow Shell disables enemies from afar and defends her teammates with her highly advanced rifle and Ba Gua energy shield,” Marvel said about Shadow Shell. “When Shadow Shell’s adopted family in Taiwan attempted to poison her, the extremely intelligent tactician gained her unseen powers of toxic immunity and now provides battle strategy for the team.”

Sun Bird

“Soaring into battle as guardian of the South, the searing Sun Bird provides healing support for the Warriors of the Sky,” Marvel said about Sun Bird. “With agile charm, this Malaysian pirate from the 1600s reborn by the power of his twin krises seeks to make the most of his new life by supporting the world however possible.”