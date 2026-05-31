Steam Just Made a PC Game 100% Free for All Users

A Steam game that normally costs money has just been made 100% free to download and keep for all PC gamers. Those interested need to act fast to claim the free Steam game, though, as it has only been made free until June 2. If claimed before this deadline, it is a permanent addition to your Steam library, but it has to be claimed before this deadline. After this, it will revert to its normal price point. Meanwhile, the offer is obviously also available to Steam Deck users, but it is unclear if Steam Deck users will be able to run the free PC game, as Valve lists its compatibility as “Unknown.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

The free Steam game in question hails from 2019, when developer Made From Strings debuted with the help of publisher GrabTheGames and released an atmospheric exploration puzzle game called Moonrise Fall, a smaller release that flew under the radar of most, as evidenced by the fact that it only has 25 user reviews to date. Most of these user reviews rate the game, though. To this end, it has an 88% approval rating, which is enough to net it a “Positive” rating.

2019 PC Game

For those who know nothing about the new free Steam game, it is about a boy who finds himself lost in a supernatural forest following a car crash that takes the lives of both of his parents. To escape this new reality, he must unravel the mysteries of the forest and document its strange creatures in the process. Not only are you trying to figure out why you have been trapped in this strange new place, but also by whom.

“Nothing in gaming is more precious to me than the ability to explore a beautiful world, preferably one that gradually, in a non-linear fashion, opens up to you by unobtrusively educating you in its internal logic,” reads one of the aforementioned user reviews for the game. “By that standard, this game is an absolute success for me.”

Another adds: “Might not be for everyone, but it certainly has charming appeal when you just wanna chill and uncover the secrets of a cool fictional world.”

This is the first time the PC game has been given away for free on Steam, and it’s presumably going to be the only time as seldom do these giveaways happen more than once. As for how long it is, there isn’t clear data on this, but its user reviews suggest it is somewhere between 5 and 10 hours long.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think, or join the video game conversations happening over on the ComicBook Forum.