Microsoft Details Refund Process for Marvel Heroes Omega

Microsoft has released a more detailed explanation for how they’ll issue refunds for DLC purchased for the canceled Marvel Heroes Omega.

Depending on when you purchased your DLC for the game that included characters and other content, you’ll receive reimbursement ranging from a straight-up refund based on your payment method to store credit. The question of how players will be refunded for content purchased for the game that closed down quite suddenly has been on players’ minds for a while now since its end was announced, and a statement from Microsoft on their support site explained their process in greater detail.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You will receive an automatic credit or refund if you purchased Marvel Heroes Omega DLC from the Microsoft Store between September 1 – November 29, 2017.

For Marvel Heroes Omega DLC purchased between October 31 – November 29, 2017, your refund will be credited to your original payment instrument.

For Marvel Heroes Omega DLC purchased between September 1 – October 30, 2017, your refund will be in the form of store credit.

The Marvel Heroes game that brought together characters from across the Marvel universe in a Diablo-like team game wasn’t on the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 for very long before the decision was made to shutter the game’s servers. Announced in mid-November of last year, a representative from Marvel said that they and Disney were ending their relationship with Gazillion Entertainment, the creators of the game.

While the game was scheduled to go offline at the end of the year, the timeline for that closure was pushed up to the end of November when the game’s servers went dark ahead of schedule. It was reported that the end of the game was accompanied with all of Gazillion’s employees being put out of work.

Microsoft’s refunds to those eligible should be distributed by the end of the month, and it appears that Sony is also giving out refunds for content purchased during certain timeframes.

[VG247]