Marvels Rivals Leak Reveals First Look at Moon Knight

Ahead of its release date in December, a new look at Moon Knight in Marvel Rivals has appeared online. Upon its arrival, Marvel Rivals will feature a roster of characters that includes the likes of Spider-Man, Iron Man, Star Lord, Venom, Doctor Strange, Loki, Captain America, Thor, and numerous others. As the game continues to grow after launch, though, it’s known that more Marvel heroes and villains will be joining the roster of Rivals. One such character, Moon Knight, had already leaked and was already known to be eventually coming to the game, but now we’ve been given an early glimpse of his design.

Coming by way of Miller Ross, who has had numerous accurate scoops in the past when it comes to Marvel Rivals, a brief look at Moon Knight in the game has been provided. In a recent post on X, Ross posted a picture of Moon Knight from Marvel Rivals for fans to check out. The post itself was only live for a few minutes, and as such, Ross encouraged anyone interested to screenshot the image while it was up. Fortunately, many did so and this appearance of Moon Knight has since been circling on social media.

Generally speaking, Moon Knight looks similar in Marvel Rivals compared to his other appearances across comics and TV. He does happen to boast a unique mask, though, which is a bit different from the shroud or wrappings that typically cover his face. Otherwise, his design happens to match up with the looks of other characters that have been shown off in Marvel Rivals so far.

You can get a look at Moon Knight for yourself right here:

For now, it’s not known when Moon Knight will actually be coming to Marvel Rivals. Developer NetEase Games is right now working toward the launch of Rivals, which is set to come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC on December 6th. Once this launch finally happens, we’ll likely get a more detailed roadmap from NetEase about what the future will hold for Marvel Rivals. When that happens, Moon Knight could be formally shown off for the first time and may get a release date of his own.

