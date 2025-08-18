Marvel Rivals May Add Original Marvel Characters Soon and Fans Aren’t Happy

Marvel Rivals has become one of the most popular multiplayer games, and it shows no signs of stopping. Thanks to its roster of fan-favorite heroes and villains, its hero shooter gameplay has seen an incredible number turn out season after season. That said, NetEase has seen its share of criticism, and a new announcement has some fans unhappy. One of the biggest draws for Marvel Rivals is its roster of characters, and fans hope their favorites are added with each new season. However, the odds of a particular hero or villain, especially lesser-known ones, getting added may have just gotten harder.

According to MP1st, NetEase has been given permission to add its original Marvel characters to Marvel Rivals. What this means is the studio can create its own hero or villain not previously seen in Marvel comics or other media and add them into the game. While this doesn’t sound bad on its own, many believe this will take priority instead of adding already established characters from the Marvel universe.

Fans are already protesting the idea of NetEase adding original characters to Marvel Rivals. “I’m only playing this cause it’s Marvel” is a sentiment shared by many of the game’s player base. Others have echoed this feeling and do not want to see original characters in Marvel Rivals.

However, fans should take one thing into account: Luna Snow. Luna Snow originated from another Marvel video game, Marvel Future Fight, and has grown in popularity. The K-pop star Mutant now has her own comics and is one of the most popular characters in Marvel Rivals. A character created by NetEase could see a similar rise in popularity if done correctly.

image courtesy of netease.

This is not always the case, though. The Hunter is the protagonist of Marvel’s Midnight Suns and the original creation of Firaxis Games. This character was not received as well, and many players wish the protagonist were an established character. However, this may have to do with the fact that the Hunter was a blank slate with little personality.

Even if NetEase opts to create its own characters for Marvel Rivals, it will probably be some time before one is added. NetEase has teased its plans for the future, and while it didn’t reveal what heroes and villains would be added, it did hint that it has already decided. Still, this could change depending on the challenges the developers face and fan demand.

How do you feel about NetEase creating and adding original characters to Marvel Rivals? Tell us what you think in the comments below!