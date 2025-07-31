Marvel Rivals Is Making Notable Changes to 12 Different Characters

Balance adjustments are a common occurrence in Marvel Rivals. As new characters enter the fray and as NetEase gets player feedback, certain heroes have received buffs and nerfs along the way. As we approach Season 3.5, NetEase has unveiled one of its biggest hero balance patches to date. The next wave of balance adjustments will go into effect following the Season 3.5 update downtime on August 8th. And it’s going to truly change the game with a massive list of tweaks to 12 different members of the Marvel Rivals roster.

Marvel Rivals will undergo maintenance on August 8th, starting at 9 AM UTC. After roughly 2-3 hours, the game will return with all of its Season 3.5 content ready to go. The update brings in our latest hero, Blade, along with a new combat mode and additional changes as previewed during a recent dev log. But it will also put a massive list of balance adjustments into effect, with tweaks to everyone from Doctor Strange to Wolverine and beyond.

Incoming Hero Balance Changes for Marvel Rivals Season 3.5

As always, the hero balance patch notes feature a mix of buffs and nerfs for a variety of characters on the current roster. The changes lean towards more buffs than nerfs, but it’s still a good mix. Let’s review what to expect when the next Marvel Rivals balance patch goes live.

Marvel Rivals Hero Buffs

Image courtesy of netease and marvel games

Doctor Strange will get an increase in the Daggers of Denak, with 10 charges instead of 8. The Cloak of Levitation cooldown is also reduced to 12 seconds rather than 15.

Groot will now have a larger range for Vine Strike and Flora Colossus, giving him more reach.

Thor is also on the buff list, receiving a fixed 1 Thorforce any time he exits the Awakening Rune state. His Lightning Realm attack will now also ground enemies who leave its boundary for 2 seconds.

Duelist Iron Fist is also getting buffed to balance out the loss of his Anchor Team-Up ability. Jeet Kune Do’s fifth strike damage increases from 50 to 55, while the percentage damage for Yat Jee Chung Kuen is also going up from 2.1% to 2.7%. First strike damage for K’un-Lun Kick will also increase to 35, from the current 30 damage. Finally, the Harmony Recovery Bonus Health decay will also take one second longer to kick in.

Star-Lord will be getting some additional health to help improve his staying power, with 25 bonus health awarded when using Stellar Shift.

After getting some serious nerfs in a prior patch, your friendly neighborhood Spider-Man is getting a bit of a buff this time around. Specifically, his Spectacular Spin Ultimate ability will now deal more damage, going up to 170 from its current 150 damage.

Adam Warlock is getting quite a few buffs, helping to beef up his Ultimate and increase his healing prowess. His Karmic Rivival Ultimate ability will now cost 4700, down from 5000 energy. It will also add bonus health for revived allies, up to 70% of their maximum health. Finally, Cosmic Cluster will now reduce the charge time for Avatar Life Stream by 0.3 seconds.

Marvel Rivals Hero Nerfs

Image courtesy of netease and marvel games

Magneto’s shields are getting reduced, so Metal Bulwark and Iron Bulwark will have a 250 value rather than 300.

Black Panther’s Spirit Rend will now have a slightly longer cooldown, going up to 10 seconds from the current 8-second cooldown period.

Wolverine will be getting some nerfs, increasing the energy cost of his Last Stand Ultimate Ability from 2800 to 3400. Lifesteal granted from the Phoenix Warrior Team-Up Ability is also no longer going to help charge up his Ultimate.

Cloak& Dagger are getting a slight nerf, with a higher energy cost for their Eternal Bond Ultimate Ability. It will now cost 4300 energy rather than the current 4000.

Mantis is getting a powerful new Team-Up ability, but it comes at the cost of overall nerfs to her general base healing. Of all the balance changes this time around, Mantis is probably getting the most mixed treatment. Healing Flower will now heal for 10 seconds rather than 12.5. Life Energy Blast charges will be reduced to 15 rather than 20. Finally, her Ultimate Ability will have an increased healing to Bonus Health conversion rate of 1, up from 0.7.

There’s also a whole list of new and adjusted Team-Up abilities headed our way, which should further mix things up on the battlefield in Marvel Rivals. In all, the Season 3.5 update is going to truly change up the way heroes interact.