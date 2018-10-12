‘Marvel’s Spider-Man’ Rules PlayStation Downloads For September

Sony has just reported on its top-downloading games for September and, to no one’s surprise, Marvel’s Spider-Man has swung its way to the top of the charts.

The game, which has been selling fantastically since its release last month, has managed to make its way to the top of the PlayStation 4 downloadable games for September. It beat out newcomers like FIFA 19 and NBA 2K19 with ease, although older favorites like Battlefield 1 and Grand Theft Auto V continued to find places in the top ten.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full top ten list of the best-selling downloads for the month!

Marvel’s Spider-Man NBA 2K19 FIFA 19 Battlefield 1 Destiny 2 Forsaken: Legendary Collection NHL 19 Madden NFL 19 Grand Theft Auto V Shadow of the Tomb Raider The Last of us Remastered

Meanwhile, over on the PlayStation VR side of things, first-person shooter Firewall Zero Hour maintained a first place position, followed by the indie favorite Superhot VR and the boxing game Creed: Rise To Glory. The classic favorite Job Simulator and the hilarious Rick and Morty: Virtual Rick-ality rounded out the top five.

On the free-to-play front, Fortnite‘s Battle Royale continued to rule the roost, but the newcomer Warface found a solid second place position, followed by H1Z1 Battle Royale, Brawlhalla and Warframe.

PS Vita continues to be popular despite its discontinuation coming up next year, with three Hyperdimension Neptunia games rounding out the top three spots, including Re Birth3: V Generation, Re Birth1 and Re Birth 2. Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth — Hacker’s Memory followed in fourth, followed by God of War Collection in fifth.

Finally, with PlayStation Classics (PS2 games on PS4), Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas was the top seller for the month. Coming in close behind was another Rockstar release, Bully; and in third place was THQ’s Destroy All Humans! 2. Another Rockstar favorite, the movie-licensed The Warriors, followed by fourth, and Grand Theft Auto: The Trilogy rounded out the top five.

Whether Spider-Man will keep in that number one spot for October has yet to be seen. Keep in mind that all sorts of games are coming out, including AAA releases like Call of Duty: Black Ops 4 and Red Dead Redemption 2. It’s going to be a wild month.

Spider-Man is available now for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro.