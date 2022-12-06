Marvel Snap Adds Silver Surfer as Power Cosmic Season Kicks Off

Marvel Snap's Power Cosmic season officially kicks off, with Silver Surfer joining the fray as a new card. Earlier today, the Power Cosmic Season of Marvel Snap officially starting, adding Silver Surfer and several new variant cards for players to collect. Silver Surfer is a 3-Cost card with zero Power, but it gives every other 3-Cost card +3 Power. This is an "On Reveal" ability, which means that it only activates once when Silver Surfer is played. Silver Surfer is paired best with Brood and Sera (who in essence can be used to get an extra 3-Cost card on the board on the last turn, along with "On Reveal" mainstay Wong. Other great 3-Cost cards include Maximus, Storm, and Cosmo. Players can also use Silver Surfer in conjunction with Goose to block a location from having higher cost cards in play.

Players who purchase the Season Pass will also get variants of The Collector and The Infinaut. The Collector, of course, is a valuable card for any Moon Girl/Devil Dinosaur deck, while The Infinaut is the single-most powerful card in the game in terms of raw Power, although it can only be played by not playing a card on the previous turn. Most players use Infinaut in conjunction with Sunspot and Storm in order to lock down one location and then winning the second location with Infinaut.

Also coming to the game is Knull, Sentry, and Darkhawk, all of which will be added to the Series 5 collection pool. Knull a new 6-Cost card that can be added to any destroy deck for maximum power, Sentry is a 4-cost card with 8 Power that simultaneously creates a -8 Power Void card on the right location. Finally, Darkhawk is a card that adds +2 power for every card in your opponent's deck, making a great situational card to use in conjunction with Korg or locations that add rocks.

Finally, four new locations are coming throughout the month. Lamentis-1 lets players draw 3 cards before destroying both decks, Klyntar merges all cards into a symbiote after Turn 4. Vormir destroys the first card played there, while Morag prevents players from playing their first card on the location during each turn.

The Power Cosmic season runs from today through January 3rd.