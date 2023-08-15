Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Accessibility Feature Will Let Players Slow Down the Action

Over the last few years, Insomniac Games has put a greater focus on accessibility options, giving players the opportunity to better enjoy the gaming experience. Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will continue this trend, offering an option that will enable players to slow down the action to 30%, 50%, or 70% of the normal speed. According to the FAQ section added to the game's listing on the PlayStation Store, Insomniac sees this as an opportunity "to create a Marvel's Spider-Man 2 experience without barriers." Hopefully that will encourage more players to try out the game, regardless of what their skill level might be!

In 2021, Insomniac Games' Mike Daly spoke about some of the accessibility features in Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart. Daly revealed to Axios that Insomniac has been moving away from an "elite gamer" audience, and looking for ways to make games that appeal to a wider audience. The ability to slow time in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 would certainly qualify, and should be great news for anyone concerned that the game might not be for them.

Even better, Marvel's Spider-Man 2 players will have the option of switching between these action speed options at any time. That means players can increase or decrease the difficulty as time goes on. If the game becomes too easy, some players might opt to bring the speed back up to default setting, while struggling players will be able to slow things down. If it helps players reach the game's conclusion while enjoying themselves, there's no wrong way of doing it!

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 is easily PlayStation 5's biggest exclusive of 2023, and a lot of players are invested in seeing where the story has progressed from the previous two games. It's hard to say just how many people will take advantage of this feature, but it's great that Insomniac Games has found yet another way to appeal to players of all skill levels. Fans of the series can try out this feature for themselves when the game releases on October 20th.

