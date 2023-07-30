Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Gets Stunning Sixth Scale Figure

In Marvel's Spider-Man 2, Peter Parker will ditch his familiar red and blue costume for a black Symbiote suit that should be familiar to fans of the comics, films, and cartoons. The PlayStation 5 game is still a few months away from release, but Hot Toys has already revealed a stunning figure based on Peter Parker's black costume. The figure comes with a ton of accessories, and Sideshow Collectibles even has an exclusive head featuring Spider-Man's normal mask mid-transformation, as the Symbiote surrounds it. The bad news is the figure will set fans back a cool $305 before taxes and shipping.

An image of the Hot Toys Sixth Scale Peter Parker (Black Costume) figure can be found below. Readers interested in pre-ordering it can do so right here.

(Photo: Hot Toys)

From everything shown thus far, it seems Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will loosely adapt elements of the Venom saga. Peter will start out as the one wearing the Symbiote suit, but will abandon it at some point in the game after it starts making him increasingly aggressive (which we've seen in footage). Eventually the Symbiote will find a new host, though PlayStation and Insomniac Games have yet to officially reveal who will become the game's Venom. While Marvel's Spider-Man 2 will feature several villains (including Kraven and the Lizard), Venom seems to be the primary one, just as Doctor Octopus was in the first game.

Obviously, this is a pretty penny to spend on a figure, especially when there are already a lot of cool tie-in items for Marvel's Spider-Man 2. Console covers and a special DualSense controller based on the game both went up for pre-order a few days ago, though the Console Covers quickly sold out. Of course, there's also the game's collector's edition, which features a statue of Peter and Miles fighting Venom. With all of these cool items, most fans are going to have to be picky about which ones they pre-order!

Do you plan on snagging this figure? Are you planning to pick-up Marvel's Spider-Man 2 when it releases on October 20th? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!