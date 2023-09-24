Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Star Yuri Lowenthal Wants to Keep Playing Spidey Forever (Exclusive)

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 hasn't released just yet, but actor Yuri Lowenthal already has aspirations to continue playing the titular character for the long haul. In all likelihood, Spider-Man is going to be a franchise that PlayStation wants to have stick around for years to come. Given how well the original Marvel's Spider-Man sold, it's all but certain that Spider-Man 2 will also end up shipping a vast number of copies. With prospects of Marvel's Spider-Man 3 seeming quite high, Lowenthal has made it known that he wants to appear in that potential sequel once again.

Speaking on ComicBook.com's Phase Zero podcast, Lowenthal opened up about his desire to keep playing Spider-Man/Peter Parker for as long as those at Insomniac and PlayStation will let him. Lowenthal expressed that he's still surprised that he ever had the chance to portray Spider-Man to begin with. And even though he'd love to keep voicing Peter Parker moving forward, he also feels content with what he's been able to do so far.

"I'll be honest, I'm just excited that at my age they still let me play Spider-Man, or that they ever let me play Spider-Man in the first place," Lowenthal said. "I'll do it to my dying breath if they'll let me because I love it so much. I love working with [Insomniac] so much and I love what they do. And I just got to say, I love playing Spider-Man. It is the best. I'll do it forever if they ask me to but I also understand if at some point they're like, 'You know what, we're going to have to switch gears.' And I'd be like, 'You know what? I had a good run.' Not everyone can say that they do what I get to do. Even if it ended today I'd be like, 'I did that.' But I also hope it goes on forever."

Marvel's Spider-Man 2 Release Date

Only time will tell if Lowenthal plays Spider-Man in another video game installment, but his next appearance will be in Marvel's Spider-Man 2 when it launches next month on October 20, exclusively for PS5. To learn more about what the next installment in Insomniac's Spider-Man franchise will have in store, you can check out its official description below.

"Spider-Men Peter Parker and Miles Morales face the ultimate test of strength inside and outside the mask as they fight to save the city, each other and the ones they love, from the monstrous Venom and the dangerous new symbiote threat. Explore an expansive Marvel's New York with faster web-swinging and the all-new Web Wings, quickly switching between Peter and Miles to experience different stories, epic new abilities and high-tech gear. Wield Peter's symbiote abilities and Miles' explosive bio-electric powers in battle against new and iconic Marvel Super Villains – including an original take on a symbiote-infused Venom, the ruthless Kraven the Hunter, the volatile Lizard, and more from the Marvel Rogues' Gallery."