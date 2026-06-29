Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls Reveals 3 New Fighters in Latest Trailer

Ahead of its launch in a little over a month, three new fighters have been confirmed for the roster of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls. Upon its arrival, developer Arc System Works has already verified that there will be 20 playable characters in Marvel Tokon. These fighters will belong to five different teams in-game, with each team comprised of four different characters. Now, Arc System Works has finally unveiled the fifth and final team in Marvel Tokon, which it has dubbed the Samurai Outriders.

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Shown off to coincide with EVO 2026, the newest gameplay trailer for Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls revealed that Deadpool, Loki, and Blade will be part of the game’s roster. These characters all belong to a group that is based in part on the Midnight Sons from Marvel Comics, but has been rebranded as the Samurai Outriders in Fighting Souls. The team happens to be led by Ghost Rider, which Arc System Works had already confirmed for the game in a previous trailer.

As for the newest characters that have now been confirmed, this trailer gave fans an idea of how each will play. Blade predominantly uses his sword when fighting, while also boasting guns that can be used at long-range. Loki, in typical trickster fashion, then has the power to teleport and can use clones of himself to deal attacks to opponents. In addition, Loki’s home world of Asgard has also been confirmed as a new stage in Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls.

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Far and away the most interesting character of the bunch, though, is Deadpool. Not only is famed actor Nolan North returning to voice Deadpool in Marvel Tokon, but the “Merc with a Mouth” also features a moveset that pays homage to other fighting games. Specifically, he has a grapple that is similar to Scorpion from the Mortal Kombat series, complete with Deadpool appearing on screen and shouting “Toasty!” after finishing the strike. As for his ultimate move, Deadpool then summons various Deadpools from the multiverse to deal massive damage. He’s arguably the craziest looking fighting that has been shown off for Marvel Tokon yet.

While the full roster of Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls has now been announced, more characters will be coming to the game after launch. Four additional fighters will be added to the Marvel Tokon as DLC in its first year, alongside a new stage. The identities of these characters haven’t been divulged just yet, but we’ll surely start to learn more in the months ahead.

Marvel Tokon: Fighting Souls is slated to release on August 6th and will be coming to PS5 and PC platforms. In advance of its launch, a new closed beta has also been confirmed to be happening on PS5 at an undetermined date in the near future.

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