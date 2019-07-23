Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: How to Unlock Loki

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order landed on the Nintendo Switch on Friday. As you can tell from our review, we’re fans, but we have to admit that the game doesn’t do the best job of explaining some of its hidden features. Loki was revealed as a playable character in the game during a panel at San Diego Comic-Con 2019, but the game doesn’t explain how to unlock him. We’re here to help with that.

You will have to play through most of Ultimate Alliance 3‘s story mode to unlock Loki. Over the course of the game, players will unlock new challenge trees in Infinity Mode. It won’t be possible to get Loki on your team until you’ve played through the ninth chapter of the game. That opens up the third Infinity tree, with Loki sitting at the top.

Videos by ComicBook.com

You’ll have to work through a series of challenges to climb the tree and get to Loki at the top. Clearing one challenge unlocks the challenges adjacent to it. Using this method, you can take the most direct route up the tree to try to unlock Loki, or take a more meandering route to unlock additional rewards and get some experience. The final challenge is a level 45 ultimate battle against the Black Order, meaning you’ll have to defeat Ebony Maw, Supergiant, Red Dwarf, Corvus Glaive, and Proxima Midnight all in a row if you want Loki to join your alliance. That is no easy task, so make sure your ISO-8 and Alliance Enhancements are up to date and that your team is appropriately leveled and well-chosen.

When you do unlock Loki, he should be high enough level that you can slot him into your team without a problem. He’s a great crowd control character. Working through the other three trees in Infinity Mode will give you the chance to unlock Elektra, Magneto, and Thanos.

Once you have those four unlocked, you can look forward to new free and paid DLC characters on the horizon. Colossus and Cyclops will join the game’s roster of X-Men for free on August 30th. After that, players can look forward to the first paid DLC pack focusing on the Marvel Knights. The pack brings Blade, Moon Knight, the Punisher, and Morbius to the game. Two more paid DLC packs will follow, including one for the X-Men and one for the Fantastic Four.

Have you unlocked Loki yet in Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3? Let us know in the comments. Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is now on sale for Nintendo Switch.