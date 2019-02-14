‘Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3’ for Nintendo Switch Confirms Captain Marvel, Summer 2019

Announced back in December of last year, Nintendo fans were hyped to see that Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 was making its way onto the Switch platform. Though we knew it was coming in 2019, we didn’t have an official release date but with a new trailer, we can see exactly what we have to look forward to in Summer of this year – including Captain Marvel’s arrival!

Captain Marvel is joining the fight in MARVEL ULTIMATE ALLIANCE 3: The Black Order! Wield her powers to stop Thanos and The Black Order from unleashing cosmic chaos when the game launches exclusively on #NintendoSwitch this summer. #MUA3 pic.twitter.com/iEPjXgtZGY — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) February 13, 2019

“The new game features the same kind of action-RPG gameplay that made the franchise such a hit over a decade ago,” a press release about the new game from Nintendo explained. “In Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order, up to four players can drop in for co-op battles in a variety of ways: They can play online, link up offline via local wireless or pass a Joy-Con controller to a friend to join the team. With another pair of Joy-Con (sold separately), four players can team up on one system. In addition to the series’ traditional perspective, the new entry will let players select a dynamic, zoomed-in heroic view, allowing for a more immersive play style for single-player or multiplayer when using multiple systems.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is scheduled to be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch in Summer 2019.

For more about the game: