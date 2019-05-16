Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3 Wolverine Gameplay Revealed

Today, developer Team Ninja and publisher Nintendo revealed a brand-new gameplay teaser trailer of the former’s imminent Nintendo Switch exclusive, Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order. More specifically, the new one-minute teaser focuses on Wolverine and reveals some gamplay and moves players can expect from the iconic character in upcoming action-RPG.

James “Logan” Howeltt — also known as Wolverine — first debuted back in October 1974 via #180 of The Incredible Hulk. A Canadian born in the 80s, Logan is the illegitimate son of a wealthy plantation owner who had an affair with the grounds-keeper. Growing up, he was very sick until his innate mutant abilities and powers kicked in during his teenage years. From here, he graduated high school and then enlisted in the Military where he caught the eye of many, which led to him being kidnapped by the Weapon X Program program, who in turn made him an indestructible force. Logan eventually escaped and found a home with fellow mutants, the X-Men.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Wolverine’s powers, they are pretty well-known. He has deadly retractable adamantium claws like a big ol’ cat, superhuman strength and reflexes, acute senses, and the ability to regenerate health. In the game, his abilities make usage of his claws, athleticism, and his primal rage.

Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3: The Black Order is scheduled to release in two months on July 19, via the Nintendo Switch and the Nintendo Switch only. Given that Nintendo is publishing the game, there’s little chance of any additional ports.

For more news, media, and information on the upcoming Nintendo Switch exclusive — which includes a range of other character gameplay reveals — be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the game by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, here’s an official pitch:

“The Marvel Ultimate Alliance series returns for the first time in 10 years — with a new action RPG. Assemble your ultimate team of Marvel Super Heroes from a huge cast including the Avengers, the Guardians of the Galaxy, the X-Men, and more! Team up with friends to prevent galactic devastation at the hands of the mad cosmic tyrant Thanos and his ruthless warmasters, The Black Order.”

As always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ to talk all things Marvel Ultimate Alliance 3. What character are you looking forward to playing the most?

Thanks, Game Informer.