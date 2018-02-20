Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’s Deluxe Edition Can Be Yours For Cheap At GameStop

If you've been waiting for a good time to pick up Capcom's Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, you probably won't find a better deal than what's being offered right now at GameStop.

The game, which has gotten a hefty amount of criticism from fans for not quite being the successor to Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3 as it should have been, is actually a great fighting game, especially with the new downloadable additions to the cast, including Black Panther, Monster Hunter and Venom. And now you can score the best version available for a pretty reasonable price.

GameStop is selling both the Xbox One and PlayStation 4 versions of the Deluxe Edition for just $39.99. That's $50 off its normal asking price of $89.99, and a swell deal, as that gets you all the DLC that was released for the game, alongside the characters that are on the main roster.

Keep in mind that these prices are just for the physical copies of the game. The digital copies are still fully priced at $89.99.

This sale will likely last through the New Year, but if you're an avid fan that's been looking for some fresh fighting action, you'd best go and pick up a copy while you get the chance.

Here's a quick reminder of how good the game is, straight from our review:

"Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is fun. A lot of fun. Its story has heart and, more importantly, a few chuckles that fans of both universes will get. The fighting feels natural and exciting, with a lot to master between the regular basics and the Infinity Stones. The multiplayer aspects are wide open and should really open up a community for fans if they haven't gone running to the Dragon Ball FighterZ camp already." So, yeah, it's not Ultimate Marvel vs. Capcom 3, but it has a whole lot to offer – not to mention a campy, enjoyable single player campaign with a lot happening. You don't see that often in fighting games.

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite is available now for Xbox One and PlayStation 4, as well as PC. Don't miss out on this great deal!

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured above, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.