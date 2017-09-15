‘Marvel Vs. Capcom: Infinite’ Gets A Line Of Funko Pop Packs

We’re only days away from the release of Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite, and regardless of how you feel about the roster, I think that many of us can agree that a Funko Pop series of matchups is a cool thing.

The crossover collection of Pop figures come in 2-packs that feature Captain Marvel vs Chun-Li, Rocket Raccoon vis Mega Man X, Gamora vs Strider, and Ultra vs Sigma. Color variant versions of these packs will be coming to Hot Topic, GameStop, FYE, and Toys R Us respectively.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome products featured here, we may earn a commission.

The standard lineup of figures are all available to pre-order now for shipping in November-December. Hopefully, additional characters from the game will be added down the line so you can create your own matchups. In the meantime, you can take a closer look at the current crop of characters in the gallery below.

Marvel vs Capcom: Infinite releases on September 19th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC. That means there’s still time for Amazon Prime members to save 20% when they pre-order.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!