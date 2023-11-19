Marvel's Wolverine Report Shares Release Window for Insomniac's Next PS5 Game

A new report has shed light on when PlayStation and developer Insomniac Games will look to release Marvel's Wolverine. In the wake of Marvel's Spider-Man 2 coming about, fans have started to turn their attention toward Wolverine, which is Insomniac's next project. Outside of its initial teaser trailer that dropped back in 2021, no new information tied to Wolverine has come to light. Fortunately, if this new report is accurate, it seems like additional details might start dropping in the coming year.

According to @DanielRPK, who has had a number of accurate scoops in the past, Marvel's Wolverine is currently being targeted to launch on PlayStation 5 in 2025. Compared to Insomniac's work on the Spider-Man series, Wolverine is said to be far more dark in tone. Additionally, the game will see players venturing to the island of Madripoor as Wolverine, which was something that was teased in the game's first trailer. Outside of these broad details, very little remains known about Wolverine for the time being.

In a general sense, this 2025 release window for Marvel's Wolverine makes a lot of sense given what we've learned about the game in the past. When Wolverine was first announced in 2021, it was stressed that the project was still in the early stages and wouldn't be releasing any time soon. As such, a four-year development cycle for the title would make quite a bit of sense and would suggest that Insomniac and PlayStation might begin talking more about the project in 2024.

Then again, PlayStation has been particularly quiet about its PS5 exclusives until they're far closer to their release dates. With this in mind, it's hard to know when we might see more of Wolverine in an official capacity, especially given that Marvel's Spider-Man 2 might be poised to receive DLC in the months ahead. Still, if this report proves to be accurate, we now have a better idea of when to broadly expect to play Wolverine in the future.

Are you excited to see more of Marvel's Wolverine from Insomniac? And how do you feel about this potential 2025 release window? Let me know either down in the comments or reach out to me on social media at @MooreMan12.