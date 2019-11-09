Marvel’s Avengers Will Have Alternate Endings

Marvel’s Avengers on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia will have alternate endings, according to developer Crystal Dynamics. At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how many alternate endings the game will have exactly, but according to studio head Scott Amos, the game’s story will have fixed points, however, there will be different endings for players to get, suggesting there may be choices to make during the campaign.

And of course, even after the credits role, there will still be more story, which is where the game’s live-service side kicks in. According to Amos, after launch, Crystal Dynamics will expand the experience with new content, which includes new story content.

“Yes, there will be, although I can’t reveal much about it,” said Amos when asked by IGN Italy (via Wccftech) about multiple endings. “History will have fixed points – initial and intermediate – but otherwise….there will be alternative endings, yes. And in any case, the credits will not be the end: the contents we will publish in the months following the launch will continue to expand the experience.”

Again, it’s a bit unclear how there’s multiple endings. Crystal Dynamics hasn’t really spoken about making story choices, at least not in depth. Unfortunately, as Amos says, the team isn’t ready to really talk about this aspect of the game in detail. That said, with the game launching in May, we will presumably hear more about this sooner rather than later.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide on May 15, 2020. For more news, rumors, leaks, media, and information on the game, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of the Marvel title by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source,” reads an official story pitch of the game. “The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”