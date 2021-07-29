Marvel's Avengers Black Panther Expansion Release Date Revealed

✖

Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics announced on Thursday the release date for the Marvel’s Avengers expansion Black Panther – War for Wakanda. The new expansion starring the Black Panther himself will be released on August 17th and will be part of a free update available to everyone who owns the game regardless of which version of Marvel’s Avengers you have. Black Panther being added as a new hero is the highlight, but it’ll have additional content, too.

The release date announcement comes just over a month after we got our first real look at the Black Panther expansion. Square Enix said that in addition to the Black Panther hero, we’ll get two new villains and more enemy types, more Drop Zone and Threat Sector missions, and other features. Taking into consideration everything that’s included in the update, Square Enix said Black Panther – War for Wakanda will be the largest update the game’s gotten since it released.

(Photo: Square Enix)

For those who want to learn more about the expansion, we’ve gotten periodic updates in the past through new screenshots and limited details, but we’ll know much more about the expansion right before it releases. The Marvel’s Avengers developers also set the date for the game’s next War Table event which will take place on August 16th at 10 a.m. PDT. We’ll see trailers and additional info about the expansion there to give players a preview of the content releasing the next day.

One of the biggest announcements about the new Black Panther update shared so far was the confirmation of who would be voicing the actor. Square Enix confirmed weeks ago that Christopher Judge, the voice of Kratos in God of War, would voice Black Panther in the expansion. Judge commented on the new role alongside the announcement and said he was initially hesitant to take on the job after the death of Black Panther star Chadwick Boseman, but he eventually agreed to the role. Other voice talents have since been confirmed for the expansion, too.

Please welcome these talented folks to the voice cast for the War for Wakanda Expansion! 🔊 Steve Blum as Ulysses Klaue (@blumspew)

✨ Dave Fennoy as Zawavari (@DaveFennoy)

🔬 Erica Luttrell as Shuri (@shukrani)

🛡️ Debra Wilson as Okoye Weekly Blog - https://t.co/Pi24rqXZBS pic.twitter.com/kHp2St5oZO — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) July 22, 2021

The Marvel’s Avengers expansion Black Panther – War for Wakanda will be available for all platforms on August 17th as a free update.