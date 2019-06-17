Marvel’s Avengers Entire Campaign Can Be Played Offline

There’s an increasing number of games that force you online to play even a single-player campaign. For example, Ghost Recon Breakpoint does this. That said, Marvel’s Avengers won’t. In case you missed it, Square Enix confirmed that Marvel’s Avengers single-player campaign is single-player only, which may surprise a few who thought it would be a multiplayer/co-op experience. And not only can you experience the game’s entire campaign by yourself, but you don’t even need an Internet connection, and this applies to the side missions as well.

As you will know, most people have easy access to Internet connection while they are gaming, but this is still a big selling point for many, more than you may think. So, it’s good to know that at least the game’s core single-player campaign and what’s packed with it on the side will be playable offline. That said, a big pitch for this game is its live-service, co-op offering, which obviously can’t be played offline.

At the moment of publishing, it’s unclear how long the game’s campaign is, but Crystal Dynamics insists it’s the spine of the experience, which suggests it will have some meat to it.

Marvel’s Avengers will be available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia when it launches next year on May 15. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports. Pre-orders are live now, and the PS4 and Xbox One versions both have $10 discounts.

For more news and media on Marvel’s Avengers, be sure to peep all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. Meanwhile, for more information on the game itself, here’s an official story pitch:

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

