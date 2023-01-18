Marvel's Avengers Adding Two New Comics-Inspired Costumes

Marvel's Avengers continues to add new costumes based on the comics that inspired it, and two new designs will be made available this week. On Thursday, January 19th, players will be able to snag new costumes for both versions of Hawkeye. The Kate Bishop costume is a fairly obscure one, first appearing in Marvel's 2015 Secret Wars event, debuting in Secret Wars Journal #1. A variant of Kate Bishop from Marvel's 1602 reality, this costume goes by the name "Lady Katherine." As with the rest of the heroes from that reality, Kate's design is meant to resemble a reality where the Marvel Universe happened 400 years ahead of time.

While Kate's new costume is fairly obscure, Clint Barton's new duds should be familiar to fans that read Marvel books during the '90s! The "90's Glory" costume is inspired by the one Hawkeye began wearing in War Machine #18. Notably, Clint wore the suit during Marvel's Onslaught crossover, and it seemed to inspire the design that appeared in the Avengers: United They Stand animated series. The design can be found in the Tweet embedded below.

🏹 Hawkeye's '90s Glory' Outfit arrives in this week's Marketplace update. The Outfit is inspired by the suit he wore in "War Machine #18" when he teams up with Jim Rhodes to battle a monster in the woods.



Since Marvel's Avengers launched more than two years ago, Crystal Dynamics has done an excellent job finding a lot of interesting designs for the game's playable characters. Some of these costumes are more obscure than others, and not every option has been well-received by players. Regardless, there's a really wide variety to choose from, and that number continues to grow each week. There are a lot of questions about the game's future plans, and how long it will continue to see support from the developers, but there should be a handful of new playable characters releasing this year.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

