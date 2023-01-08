Avengers: Endgame Directors Send Sweet Message To Jeremy Renner

Marvel star Jeremy Renner turned 52 yesterday, but the actor was forced to spend his special day in the hospital. Renner had to undergo surgery after suffering serious injuries during a snowplow accident. Thankfully, Renner appears to be in good spirits and has even been active on social media since his accident. In fact, the actor responded to some of the birthday wishes people wrote to him online. Renner received a lot of love from fans as well as his Marvel co-stars, including Chris Evans. The Russo Brothers, who directed Renner in multiple Marvel films, also took to Instagram to celebrate the actor's birthday.

"Happy birthday brother! Sending much love and well wishes to you. Thanks for always treating our Ava like your own...," the Russos wrote. Of course, Ava Russo is the daughter of Joe Russo and she played the daughter of Renner's character, Clint Barton, in both Avengers: Endgame and Hawkeye. You can check out the sweet photo of Renner and the Russos below:

How Did Jeremy Renner Get Hurt?

You can read the statement from Renner's family that was released after his accident here: "We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition," the family's statement reads. "Jeremy's family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans."

Will the Russo Brothers Return to Marvel?

Joe and Anthony Russo helmed Captain America: The Winter Soldier, Captain America: Civil War, Avengers: Infinity War, and Avengers: Endgame for Marvel. Currently, there's no word on whether or not the duo will be returning to the franchise, but they have said they are open to it.

"We're always open to it. We love those guys," Joe Russo told AP Entertainment in a video interview last year. "We love everyone over there. Kevin [Feige], Louis [D'Esposito], Victoria [Alonso], the actors. Right now, we're focusing on AGBO. Right now, our slate is pretty full. The Electric State, Battle of the Planets, The Gray Man.... see where The Gray Man goes from here. Hopefully, audiences like it." He added that you "never say never" and if the right storyline came along, you have to consider it.

