Disneyland Paris Announces Avengers Power the Night Show

Disneyland Paris is celebrating its 30th Anniversary with a new Avengers show. Now, Marvel fans can visit the park and see Avengers: Power the Night. In the new experience, guests can look to the sky and see all of their favorite heroes. For the first time, Shang-Chi will be a part of the fun. But, the Ten Rings bearer is not alone as favorites like Captain America and Scarlet Witch will also be along for the ride. It's amazing to think that its taken this long for a standalone show at night. But, Disney wanted to make sure the clip had the maximum impact for fans thinking about making the trip. Marvel.com also had some details about the new show and all the prep that went into creating this spectacle.

"In addition to the recent openings of Marvel Avengers Campus and the Disney Hotel New York® – The Art of Marvel, guests can now experience another breathtaking Marvel experience: Avengers: Power the Night.," Marvel began. "This brand-new nighttime drone show will light up the sky nightly at Walt Disney Studios Park®, beginning January 28th through May 8th, 2023."

They continued, "This groundbreaking nighttime drone show is a first around the world, as it will be performed daily and celebrate the Super Heroes of the Marvel universe, combining music, lights, pyrotechnic effects, video projections and up to 500 drones that come together to form a mind-blowing series of icons representing the powers of legendary Super Heroes, including Captain America, Captain Marvel, Scarlet Witch and for the first time at Disneyland Paris, Shang-Chi!"

King Thanos Coming To Avengers Campus

Kevin Feige and Disney Parks boss Josh D'Amaro had some news about a new ride coming to Avengers Campus in the near future. The Multiverse is a big part of what they do in the parks now, and King Thanos will be there in a huge way. "In this new attraction, you're going to be able to battle alongside all the Avengers … against all the foes, from anywhere from everywhen … that you can possibly imagine," Feige explained to the press.

"You're going to meet a new villain named King Thanos," Feige continued. "This is a new version of Thanos … for the very first time coming into the MCU via this attraction. This is a Thanos that won and the Avengers are not too happy about that."

Are you excited to see this show in person? Let us know down below!