Marvel's Avengers Adding First 1,000,000 B.C. Costume This Week

Jason Aaron's Avengers comic run has put a heavy focus on the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. Led by Odin, the team consists of older incarnations of several Marvel heroes, including the Black Panther, Iron Fist, Phoenix, and the Starbrand. That last one is notable, as a skin based on the design is set to arrive in the Marvel's Avengers video game on January 12th! In the comics, the first wielder of the Starbrand was a being named Vnn, but in Marvel's Avengers, it will serve as a new costume for the Hulk.

While the Starbrand of 1,000,000 B.C. will make for a very cool new option, the costume's addition does not come as a total surprise; rumors surrounding the design began to circulate back in November. It remains to be seen whether we'll see additional costumes from the B.C. team added to the game, but Odin and Black Panther could easily fit as alternate skins for Thor and T'Challa, just as Vnn does for Hulk. Other team members like Phoenix, Iron Fist, and Agamotto would be a lot tougher to pull off with the game's current roster, though.

Marvel's Avengers has gained a reputation for adding a lot of skins inspired by the comics. Developer Crystal Dynamics has done a great job mining back issues to find designs that even showed up for just an appearance or two. Of course, the Avengers of 1,000,000 B.C. have made several appearances at this point, playing a key role since their first appearance in Marvel Legacy #1, which released back in 2017.

Marvel's Avengers is currently available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, Google Stadia, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

