Marvel's Avengers Reveals Possible First Look at Captain Marvel

Unfortunately it's been a minute since we've had any new Marvel's Avengers details to chew on, but it seems the studio might have slipped in a pretty big reveal under the radar. The official Marvel's Avengers account released two new Zoom backgrounds to liven up your next video meeting, and both are of Kamala Khan's room. There are all kinds of cool little nods to Marvel's premier superteam, and you'll also notice a poster on her wall that features Captain Marvel. There are several covers on the wall using comic art, but this poster is using art that looks more like the Thor and Iron Man posters next to it, which means this could very well be the first look at what Captain Marvel looks like in the game.

The poster has a different look than the other comic art based posters on the wall, and while it seems this might be a painted variant cover that was previously released, it doesn't seem to be, it also doesn't seem to be one of the Cosplay covers Marvel has done in the past either.

The costume and design also seem in line with the rest of the heroes in the game, so if it is her game design fans should be pleased, as not much has changed in terms of color scheme and her costume's overall look.

Kamala Khan is an avid Avengers fangirl, who has adorned her walls with anything and everything that celebrates her idols - especially Captain Marvel! Showcase your Avengers fandom with these video conference backgrounds of Kamala's in-game room. #Reassemble pic.twitter.com/qHFicKXTui — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) June 12, 2020

We also know that Captain Marvel is in the game and has been rumored to be fully playable, as Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos previously told us "Well put it to you this way, Kamala can't be a fan of someone who didn't exist."

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics)

You can take a look at a brightened version of the image below, and hopefully, we'll get an official reveal of Captain Marvel sooner than later.

(Photo: Crystal Dynamics)

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

"Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers."

Marvel's Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

