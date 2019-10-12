Marvel’s Avengers Developers Confirm Captain Marvel Exists in the Game

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have assembled some of the biggest heroes around for Marvel’s Avengers, including Thor, Black Widow, Captain America, and more. As we learned today at New York Comic Con though, that roster has increased by one in the addition of Ms. Marvel to the group, and just like the comics, she is a big-time Captain Marvel fan. ComicBook.com had the chance to speak with Crystal Dynamics Head of Studio Scot Amos and Cyrstal Dynamics Narrative Designer Hannah McLeod, and we had to ask about Cap and if she was officially part of this world since we haven’t actually seen her yet. While they wouldn’t outright say yes, they did pretty much confirm it.

“Well put it to you this way, Kamala can’t be a fan of someone who didn’t exist,” Amos said.

Cap also came up when McLeod was describing Kamala’s power set and the character’s love of superheroes, which is very much alive in the game world as well.

“Speaking of those polymorph powers, Kamala’s powers have to do with stretching and morphing her body into crazy shapes,” McLeod said. “She can also grow to amazing heights, or as she likes to call it Embiggen. These powers introduce a totally new element to our game and make our combat and exploration completely unique. And before you ask, Kamala still writes fan fiction. She still knows everything there is to know about the Avengers and yes, Captain Marvel is still her favorite. That is something she and our players have in common. They love these heroes.”

Hopefully, we get to see Captain Marvel in person soon, but it seems Cap is very much a part of the Avengers’ world, and we can’t wait to see her make her big debut.

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming! You can also check out more of our Avengers coverage right here!