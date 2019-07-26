Leaked Marvel’s Avengers Gameplay Features Captain America’s Shield Throwing

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix still haven’t revealed to the public Marvel’s Avengers gameplay, leaving gamers looking forward to the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia title desperate to see just a glimpse of the single-player action game meets co-op live-service title. Thankfully, that’s what we recently got. Over on the game’s Reddit page, two short leaked gameplay bits featuring both Captain America and Iron Man gameplay. More specifically, the one gameplay snippet features Captain America performing his iconic shield throw, meanwhile, the other shows off some of Iron Man’s melee attacks, which look as devastating as you’d expect.

Both gameplay snippets are short and from the larger leaked gameplay demo footage that’s been floating around, most of which is very low quality. For those that don’t know: Crystal Dynamics, Square Enix, and Marvel Games showed off the game’s E3 demo (an improved version more specifically) at San Diego Comic-Con last week. Unfortunately, it isn’t releasing this demo gameplay until late next month. But, as you would expect, someone captured the footage on their phone and posted it online.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you can see in Captain America’s footage, the game transitions from a cutscene right into gameplay. There’s been no mention how the game balances cutscenes with gameplay, but it looks like it will mix and match them together. Meanwhile, the brief Iron Man footage reveals how versatile his gameplay will be, allowing players to switch between on-the-ground and in-the-air combat on the fly.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there’s been no word of any additional ports, though presumably PS5 and Xbox Scarlett ports are in the pipeline. What there is word of is a release date though. Barring any delay, the game will release worldwide on May 15, 2020.

For more news, media, and information on the highly-anticipated title, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here. In the most recent and related news, it looks like Falcon won’t be in the game. Meanwhile, alternate skins for Hulk, Captain America, Black Widow, Iron Man, and Thor have leaked. You can check them out here.