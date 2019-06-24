Marvel’s Avengers Developer Explains How Missions Will Work

Marvel’s Avengers players will have five different heroes to choose from when taking on the game’s many missions, though you might not always be playing as your go-to Avenger during some parts of the game. There will be times when players can choose the hero that they want to play as, but there will also be moments where players are directed to play as a specific character to complete an objective.

This latest information on how the game’s missions will work with the various heroes comes from Digital Spy after the outlet spoke to Noah Hughes, the creative director at Crystal Dynamics. The developer was asked about the topic and said that sometimes the players will have to take on the role of a specific hero. During other missions, they’ll be able to collaborate with up to three more players who will all control different heroes.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“There are specific areas where you play a specific hero, but then there are also lots of missions that open up and you can play with any hero,” Hughes said. “You can also team up with three other players on those missions.”

These missions will of course serve as a way to keep the story moving forward, but they’ll also let you “tell your own story,” according to Hughes. The game’s customization options for its heroes has been one of the biggest talking points so far, though it’s not clear from Hughes’ comments how exactly players will be telling their own story through the missions. They’ll at least be replayable though, so if you think you’ve missed something from a mission or just want to experience one again, you’ll have the option to do so.

“Missions have story significance, but also allow you to tell your own story, and those are also designed to be replayable,” Hughes said.

Between these replayable missions and the expected length of the game’s story that Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics have previewed, it looks like these missions will keep players busy for a while assuming the gameplay strengths are present to support he plans. The creators of the game have already said that the narrative of Marvel’s Avengers will play out over several years. This means it’ll have to compete with other games-as-a-service titles, though it’ll have the advantage of offering its players free DLC along the way.

Marvel’s Avengers is scheduled to release for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia platforms on May 15, 2020.