Marvel’s Avengers Reveals New Iron Man and Captain America Suits

Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix have teased that there will be plenty of different suits in Marvel’s Avengers for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia, some of which will undoubtedly be locked behind either grind or microtransactions. That said, while the pair have promised plenty of different suits for each hero, they haven’t really revealed or talked about these different cosmetics. However, thanks to YouTuber JorRaptor, two new suits we haven’t seen before have been revealed. Further, our best look yet at a previously leaked suit has always surfaced thanks to the YouTuber.

More specifically, a new Iron Man suit and a new Captain America suit have been revealed. It’s unclear what armor the former is, but it appears to be the game’s take on either the Bleeding Edge armor or the suitcase armor from Iron Man 2. In other words, it appears to be an original design. Meanwhile, Captain America’s suit features his scale design and shows off his tremendous pecs. And lastly, a non-blurry look at Hulk’s “Joe Fixit” suit has been revealed, and it’s probably my favorite suit revealed so far.

As you may know, some additional and alternate suits leaked back at Comic-Con. If you haven’t peeped those yet, you can check them out right here. So far, not many have been revealed, and there hasn’t been anything too wacky yet, suggesting Crystal Dynamics is going to stick to the source material of each heroes’ more popular looks.

Marvel’s Avengers is in development for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. Barring any delay, it will release worldwide next year on May 15, priced at $60. For more news, media, and information on the game, be sure to check out all of our previous and extensive coverage of it by clicking right here.

“Marvel’s Avengers begins at A-Day, where Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor are unveiling a hi-tech Avengers Headquarters in San Francisco — including the reveal of their own helicarrier powered by an experimental energy source. The celebration turns deadly when a catastrophic accident results in massive devastation. Blamed for the tragedy, the Avengers disband. Five years later, with all Super Heroes outlawed and the world in peril, the only hope is to reassemble Earth’s Mightiest Heroes.”

Source: JorRaptor