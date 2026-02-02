Forgotten Wii U Game Stealth Released on Nintendo Switch 13 Years Later

A forgotten Wii U game from Ubisoft has just been stealth-released on Nintendo Switch, 13 years after its original release in 2013. Back in 2013, the game in question was multi-platform — also coming to PS3, Xbox 360, and PC — but Nintendo fans will obviously know it as a Wii U game, assuming they know it existed in the first place, because even if you were playing games in 2013, you may have completely missed this title.

More specifically, and out of nowhere, Cloudberry Kingdom is releasing on Nintendo Switch today. There is no word of a Nintendo Switch 2 version, but obviously, the Switch version will be playable on Switch 2 via backward compatibility. That said, while this Nintendo Switch stealth release came out of nowhere, it’s not completely unexpected, because the game already returned in December 2025 via PS4 and PS5, though many missed this. And the Nintendo Switch version is the same as the PS4 and PS5 versions, which themselves are just ports. In other words, this is not a remaster, a remake, or anything of this sort. That said, there is “improved resolution.”

13-Year-Old Ubisoft Game

For those who do not know anything about Cloudberry Kingdom, it was developed by Pwnee Studios, which doesn’t exist anymore, and published by Ubisoft. The latter appears to no longer have the publishing rights, though, as this new release has been handled by RedoApps Limited.

As for the game itself, it is a platformer where you play as Bob, the hero of Cloudberry Kingdom, who has been called to save his home from King Kobbler. Oh, and he has to save a princess as well.

As noted, the game has been available on the PlayStation Store since the end of last year. On the PlayStation Store, it costs $14.99, which is presumably how much it is going to cost on the Nintendo eShop. Meanwhile, it has a 4.8 out of 5 stars rating from PS4 and PS5 users.

It is a bit strange for this game to be returning if there aren’t plans to bring it back further with some type of sequel or new game, but right now, there is no word of any of this. Perhaps if it sells well enough, though, this is exactly what will happen.

