Marvel’s Avengers Reveals Playable Ms. Marvel

Marvel fans have been waiting to find out more about Square Enix and Crystal Dynamics’ Marvel’s Avengers, and thankfully we got plenty of new details at New York Comic Con. There were several big revelations regarding the highly anticipated new game, but one of the biggest reveals had to do with the game’s sixth playable character, who is none other than Kamala Khan. That’s right, Ms. Marvel is fully playable in the game, bringing the playable roster up to 6, which includes Captain America, Iron Man, Black Widow, The Hulk, an Thor as well.

Ms. Marvel has quickly become a fan favorite since her debut in 2013, and as you can see in her design, she’s still very much sporting her love of Captain Marvel, and her polymorph abilities will give fans a truly unique experience in combat. Khan’s lovable enthusiasm for all things superhero wil also make its way intact, and she has a very important role to play in the story as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Did you hear the big news out of the @MarvelGames panel at NYCC 2019? @CrystalDynamics is ecstatic to reveal that Kamala Khan will join Iron Man, Thor, Black Widow, Hulk, & Captain America as a playable character in an original Avengers story. pic.twitter.com/DIf6F8GczM — Marvel’s Avengers (@PlayAvengers) October 4, 2019

You can check out Ms. Marvel’s big debut in Marvel’s Avengers in the trailer above.

ComicBook.com had the chance to learn all about her role in the game and test the character out in combat a well, and you can expect more details from our time with Ms. Marvel soon!

You can find the official description for Marvel’s Avengers below.

“Marvel’s Avengers combines an original story with single-player and co-operative gameplay in the definitive Avengers gaming experience. Assemble into teams of up to four players online, master extraordinary abilities, customize a growing roster of Heroes, and defend the Earth from escalating threats. Featuring regular content updates, Marvel’s Avengers will take players on an epic journey delivered over multiple years. This game is what’s next for the Avengers.”

Marvel’s Avengers hits PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PC, and Stadia on May 15th, 2020.

Are you excited about Marvel’s Avengers? Let us know what you think in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming!