Marvel's Avengers Earns "Teen" Rating That Warns of Microtransactions

Marvel's Avengers is currently scheduled to release this September via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. While the game is still months away, Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have already gone ahead and submitted the game for rating in North America, which seemingly confirms that the title is content complete, start to finish. This doesn't mean it's polished and ready to ship though. In fact, it's probably at least several months away from going gold.

That said, in the meantime we now have a rating for the game. More specifically, the Entertainment Software Rating Board -- also known as the ESRB -- have rated the game for release in North America, and have concluded the process by giving the game a "T" for "Teen" rating that warns of foul language, mild blood, and of course violence.

"This is an action-adventure game in which players assume the roles of the Avengers battling an evil corporatiom," reads the official rating summary of the game. "From a third-person perspective, players engage in a variety of combat missions using each character's weapons/abilities; characters use melee combat (e.g., punches, kicks, throws, smashes), pistols and machine guns, lasers, thrown projectiles (e.g., hammer, shield, rock) to defeat enemies. Combat can be frenetic, with frequent explosions, cries of pain, and gunfire. The word “sh*t” is heard in the game."

(Photo: Square Enix)

The rating also warns of user interaction and in-game purchases, the latter of which shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone paying attention. Not only are micortransactions standard practice for games of this ilk, but Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix confirmed micortransactions last year.

Marvel's Avengers, which was originally scheduled to release next month, is set to drop on September 4 via the PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Google Stadia. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a Nintendo Switch port or PS5 and Xbox Series X ports.

For more coverage on the game -- including recent news, rumors, and leaks -- be sure to take a moment and check out all of our past and all of our most recent articles covering the title by clicking right here. Meanwhile, as always don't forget to leave your thoughts and hot takes in the comment section or, alternatively, in my Twitter notifications @Tyler_Fischer_.

Did you know ComicBook.com has a Pokemon podcast? That's right folks, A Wild Podcast Has Appeared is available every Thursday bringing you the best breakdowns of the week's biggest news from Jim Viscardi, Megan Peters & Christian Hoffer. Catch the newest episode right here or subscribe on iTunes today!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.