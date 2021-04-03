Marvel's Avengers Reveals Superior Iron Man Costume

✖

Marvel's Avengers continues to introduce more and more costumes from the comics into the game, and the latest involves the Iron Avenger. Iron Man has some of the coolest looks in the game, and now he's got another suit inspired by the comics, or at least he will when the suit releases next week. The latest costume is pulled from his time as Superior Iron Man, which gave Tony Stark a slick grey, white, and black suit with glowing blue accents and a whole new attitude. The suit is pretty accurate to the suit from the comics, and you can check it out in the image below (courtesy of Greg Miller).

For those unfamiliar, Superior Iron Man was born out of the AXIS event, which turned your favorite heroes and villains inside out and reversed their morality. The magical spell that did the damage was undone, but Tony managed to guard himself against the effects and retain his transformed personality.

Superior Iron Man skin is coming to #PlayAvengers next week, and it's an instant buy for me. pic.twitter.com/8s0vfokj0g — Greg Miller (@GameOverGreggy) April 2, 2021

Tony embraced all of his darker tendencies and sought power and wealth in whatever shady way he could. He got people addicted to his Extremis 3.0 virus and engaged in hostile takeovers and blackmail throughout this time. So, not the most altruistic version of the character, but, still a slick suit, so you'll just have to kind of tune that stuff out when you're rocking the new costume.

You can check out the suit above, and for a rundown on the latest Hawkeye content you can check out the description below.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, and PC now.

What do you think of the new suit? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.