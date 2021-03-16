Marvel's Avengers Reveals Iron Man's Prometheum Armor

✖

Marvel's Avengers continues to bring new costumes from the comics into the game, and the latest to get a look pulled straight from the books is the Iron Avenger Iron Man. Stark's latest suit is his Mark II Prometheum Armor, which first appeared in Iron Man Volume 2 #1. The armor is one of the more stylistically-unique armors in Stark's collection, as despite having the traditional red and gold colors the armor has a very distinct helmet, two huge exhaust pipes on the back of the chest piece. The helmet and a few other aspects of the suit have been tweaked, but the overall look is pretty consistent with the comics, and you can check it out below.

The most unique aspect of this suit is of course those exhaust pipes, and they served multiple purposes. The suit had to use a substantial amount of energy, and these let off steam from the components generating it in the suit. They also allowed him to absorbed heat from energy blasts, which he then could redirect at opponents.

Comic fans will recognize the Prometheum Outfit! The Iron Man CE1 Armor, also known as the Prometheum Armor, saved Tony Stark from fatal injuries, and gave him purpose to fight for justice as Iron Man. 🚀 Read: https://t.co/tSdueYs7m6 pic.twitter.com/z3dezyCHp8 — Marvel's Avengers (@PlayAvengers) March 11, 2021

The Prometheum armor also had the responsibility of keeping Tony alive like some of his earlier armors, as he had to wear the chest plate at all times even when he wasn't in the field. The armor kept the shrapnel from reaching his heart and kept his heart and lungs working, and so when he was not in the field he had the chest plate cloaked.

As for Marvel's Avengers, the game is getting a big new update later this week when Hawkeye is added to the roster, and you can check out all the details on that mission below.

"After the A-Day disaster, Clint Barton and his mentee, Kate Bishop, were left on their own, deciding to search for the missing Nick Fury, and, in doing so, stumbled upon AIM's secret Tachyon Project, resulting in Clint's capture. Though Kate brought him back to the Avengers, peril doesn't leave him; he falls into a coma, witnessing a future vision that leaves him confused and defeated when he finally wakes. Armed with his bow, sword, and knowledge of the grim events to come, it's up to Hawkeye to stop the end of the world."

You can find the official description for Marvel's Avengers below.

Marvel’s Avengers is a unique take on these iconic Super Heroes, including Captain America, Iron Man, the Hulk, Black Widow, and Thor. This character-driven story celebrates authentic Marvel heroism and humanity in a cinematic campaign filled with single-player and co-op missions.

Marvel's Avengers is available on PS4, Xbox One, and PC now.

Are you excited about Marvel's Avengers on next-gen? Let us know what you think in the comments and you can always find me on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things gaming.