Marvel’s Avengers Voice Actor on Fan Backlash: “We’ll Always Be on Someone’s Sh-t List”

Since the characters of Marvel’s Avengers were revealed, Marvel fans have had plenty to say about the way the main heroes looked. Most of these comments pertained to the way the actual models of the people looked as opposed to their superhero outfits, though critiques did encompass both areas. Acclaimed voice actor Troy Baker who plays one of the Avengers has since commented on the backlash from some crowds and said “We’ll always be on someone’s sh*t list.”

Baker’s credits include games like The Last of Us, BioShock Infinite, and now Marvel’s Avengers where he’ll play the role of Bruce Banner and the Hulk. Speaking to Push Square during Manchester Comic-Con, Baker addressed the criticism and said that he felt people were overreacting.

“We’ll always be on someone’s sh*t list, right?” Baker told Push Square. “So when they launched the latest trailer and put it out there, the immediate backlash from fans was, ‘It doesn’t look like Chris Evans! It doesn’t look like Robert Downey Jr!’ Well, you know who it does look like? It looks exactly like Iron Man. It looks exactly like Captain America. It looks exactly like Bruce Banner.”

Baker’s comments did echo some of the criticisms levied against the game and the models that it used. Because most people had ideas in their heads of what the Avengers should look like given how many times they’ve appeared in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, the versions of the heroes used looked pretty different from what was expected. Baker added “there is nothing we will ever be able to do that will top what you saw in the MCU,” so he and others involved with the game wanted to do something different.

“That’s my Bruce Banner,” he said. “That’s the guy that literally ate New York and cannot reconcile the guilt.”

Many of the comments about the Avengers characters were directed at Black Widow and Captain America, so Baker’s character was able to escape the majority of the criticism. Some of those comments made when the first previews dropped appear to have already had an effect on the design of the game if one side-by-side comparison of Black Widow’s character is accurate in its portrayal of how the character looks now.

Marvel’s Avengers will release for the Xbox One, PlayStation 4, PC, and Google Stadia on May 15, 2020.